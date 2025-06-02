Why Nigeria Must Redefine Education For A Changing World

Nigeria, a country rich in human capital potential, yet burdened with an education system struggling to meet the demands of a 21st-century economy. The education sector has endured years of underfunding, policy inconsistencies, insecurity, and infrastructural decay. This has resulted to a generation of children out of school and graduates mismatched with the needs of a dynamic labour market.

According to recent reports by UNICEF, Nigeria accounts for over 20 million out-of-school children, the highest globally. This startling figure reflects deep-rooted issues beyond mere enrolment, from teacher shortages and poor learning environments to socio-economic barriers that prevent children, especially in northern Nigeria, from accessing basic education.

Over the last five years, the federal government’s allocation to education has hovered around 5–7% of the national budget, a figure well below the UNESCO-recommended benchmark of 15–20%. The consequences are evident: dilapidated school structures, overpopulated classrooms, and poorly remunerated teachers. In some cases, especially in rural areas, pupils receive lessons while sitting on bare floors under leaking roofs.

Despite the Federal Government allocating ₦2.18 trillion to education in the 2024 budget, representing 7.9% of the total expenditure, this falls short of UNESCO’s recommended 15-20% . The underfunding manifests in dilapidated infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and a shortage of qualified teachers.

Moreover, the per capita allocation translates to approximately ₦3,566 per child, a meager sum insufficient to cover basic educational needs.

As global trends evolve, education systems across the world are adapting, prioritising digital literacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and innovation. But Nigeria’s curriculum remains largely theoretical and outdated. While other nations prepare their youths for roles in AI, green energy, and the gig economy, Nigerian students are still being trained for jobs that are either saturated or obsolete.

“Many Nigerian graduates lack the basic skills required in today’s workplace not because they are incapable, but because the system failed to equip them, there’s a growing disconnect between what is taught in schools and what employers actually need.” says Grace Orji, an education consultant and policy advocate.

A report by Jobberman revealed that over 60% of Nigerian employers find it difficult to recruit fresh graduates due to skill gaps. This has pushed many firms to invest in in-house training, increasing recruitment costs and reducing workplace efficiency.

Despite the challenges, there have been sparks of progress. EdTech companies like uLesson, Edukoya, and AltSchool Africa are using technology to bridge learning gaps, especially among secondary and tertiary-level students. These platforms offer on-demand lessons, coding bootcamps, and vocational training, giving learners a shot at global relevance.

The Nigerian government has also launched initiatives like the National Digital Literacy Framework and Safe Schools Initiative, aimed at integrating ICT in learning and improving school security, respectively.

Meanwhile, some states and NGOs are promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), entrepreneurship, and creative arts, tailoring education towards productivity rather than paper qualifications.

Also, the government launched the 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme in 2023, aiming to train Nigerians in high-demand tech skills by 2027 . While commendable, such initiatives need to be integrated into the broader educational framework to be truly effective.

Stakeholders argue that a patchwork approach will no longer suffice. The time has come for a wholesale review and redefinition of Nigeria’s educational system to reflect the country’s developmental aspirations and the realities of a fast-changing world.

What should this new educational paradigm include?

Curriculum Overhaul: Infuse core subjects with digital skills, financial literacy, problem-solving, and civic responsibility.

Teacher Reorientation: Invest in continuous professional development and digital upskilling of teachers.

Modern Infrastructure: Build smart classrooms, improve laboratories, and ensure access to electricity and the internet in schools.

Security of Learning Spaces: Tackle insecurity in educational institutions, particularly in areas affected by insurgency and banditry.

Stronger Industry-Academia Collaboration: Align tertiary curricula with industry demands and encourage student apprenticeships and internships.

Beyond statistics, the human stories underscore the urgency for reform. In northern Nigeria, insecurity has led to the closure of numerous schools, with kidnappings and attacks instilling fear among students and parents. This climate exacerbates the out-of-school crisis, particularly affecting girls, who face additional barriers such as early marriage and cultural norms.

If Nigeria is to achieve its ambition of becoming a knowledge-driven economy, it must first address its foundational gaps. Education is more than a policy talking point; it is the most potent investment in human development and economic transformation.

As digital transformation, automation, and climate change reshape the global job market, Nigerian policymakers, educators, and private sector players must act with urgency. Redefining education is not just about reform, it is about rescuing a generation and securing the nation’s future.