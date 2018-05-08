Education & Training | Invitation to Tender for Tetfund (Merged) Normal, Library and Entrepreneurship Development Intervention Projects by Cross River University of Technology, Calabar

Overview

CROSS RIVER UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, CALABAR

INVITATION TO TENDER FOR TETFUND (MERGED) NORMAL, LIBRARY AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT INTERVENTION PROJECTS

(1.0) INTRODUCTION

The Cross River University of Technology invites applications from suitably qualified contractors/suppliers for Prequalification and Tender for the under listed works. Tendering will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures as stipulated in the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007 and its extant Guidelines.

(2.0) SCOPE OF WORK

SECTION A: MERGED NORMAL INTERVENTION PROJECTS

LOT1: Construction of University Auditorium at Faculty of Engineering, Calabar Campus.

LOT2: Construction of 2-storey (Ground and first floor) Laboratory Building at Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Okuku Campus

LOT3: Furnishing of University Auditorium, Calabar Campus.

LOT4: Furnishing of Laboratory Building, Okuku Campus

LOT 5: Procurement of Engineering Equipment for Civil, Electrical/ Electronics and Mechanical Engineering Departments, Calabar Campus.

LOT 6: Furnishing of Classrooms with Students Desks, Calabar Campus.

LOT 7: Procurement of 2 No 500 KVA Generator (Perkins- England)

LOT 8: Procurement of additional Instructional Materials and Equipment.

SECTION B: MERGED LIBRARY DEVELOPMENT INTERVENTION PROJECTS.

LOT 9: Procurement of Library Facilities and Equipment for Campuses Libraries.

LOT 10: Procurement of Equipment and Facilities for Campuses e-Libraries. LOT 11: Procurement of assorted textbooks, Journals, Reference Materials and Additional Books.

SECTION C: MERGED ENTREPRENURESHIP DEVELOPMENT INTERVENTION PROJECTS

LOT 12: Procurement of Equipment and tools for Faculties of Engineering,

Education, Environmental Sciences, Communication Technology and

Science, Calabar Campus.

LOT 13: Procurement of Equipment and tools for Faculties of Agriculture and

Forestry and Management Sciences, Obubra and Ogoja Campuses.

LOT 14: Procurement of Equipment and tools for Faculty of Basic Medical

Sciences, Okuku Campus.

LOT 15: Construction of Entrepreneurship Centre, Calabar Campus.

(3.0) ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Completed Bids must be accompanied with the following documents:

(i) Evidence of Certificate of Incorporation with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), including Forms CAC2 and C AC7;

(ii) Evidence of current Tax Clearance Certificate for the past three (3) years-2015, 2016 and 2017, valid till 31st December, 2018;

(iii) Evidence of Current Pension Compliance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2018;

(iv) Evidence of Current Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Compliance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2018

(v) Evidence of current Nigeria Social insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)) Compliance Certificate valid till 31st December. 2018;

(vi) Company Profile with the Curriculum Vitae of Key Staff to be deployed for the project, including copies of their Academic/ Professional qualifications (in case of construction: COREN, QSRBN, ARCON, CORBON, etc);

(vii) Evidence of Registration on the National Database of the Federal Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers by Submission of Interim Registration Report (IRR) expiring on 30/6/2018 or valid Certificate issued by BPP;

(viii) A Sworn affidavit disclosing whether or not any Officer of relevant Committee of the Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, or the Bureau of Public Procurement is a former or present Director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the bidder and to confirm that all information presented in its bids are correct in all particulars;

(ix) Verifiable documentary evidence of at least three (3) similar jobs in the last five (5) years including letter of Awards, Valuation Certificates and Job completion Certificate:

(x) List of Plants/Equipment with proof of Ownership/Lease for lots 1,2 and 15;

(xi) Minimum average turnover of N100 Million for Lots 1, 2 & 15 as reflected in the Tax Clearance Certificate;

(xii) Evidence of Financial capability to execute the project including Reference Letter from a reputable commercial bank indicating willingness to provide credit facility for the execution of the project when needed;

(xiii) Evidence of Company’s Audited Accounts for the last three (3) years

(4.0) COLLECTION OF TENDER DOCUMENTS

A complete set of tender Documents in English may be inspected and purchased by interested and qualified contractors at the Department of Physical Planning, Main Campus, Calabar from Friday 18th May, 2018, between 10.00am and 4.00pm daily upon presentation of evidence of payment of a non­-refundable fee of N10, 000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira) only, for each Lot payable at CRUTECH Micro Finance Bank, Main Campus, Calabar.

(5.0) SUBMISSION OF TENDER DOCUMENTS

Interested Bidders are to submit Tender Documents in two (2) separate envelopes appropriately Marked “Technical Bids” and “Financial Bids”. The two envelopes shall be enclosed in one (I) Larger sealed envelope and marked ” Tender Documents” stating the particular LOT at the top right hand corner of the envelope and addressed to;

Office of the Registrar

Graduate School Building

Cross River University of Technology

Calabar, Cross River State.

The Closing date for Submission offenders is 12.00 noon on Monday 25th June, 2018. Late Tenders shall be returned un-opened.

(6.0) OPENING OF TENDER DOCUMENTS

The Technical Bids opening shall commence immediately following the submission deadline at 12:00 noon on Monday 25th June, 2018. Only prequalified bidders shall be invited for Financial Bids opening at a later date, while financial bids of disqualified bidders shall be returned un-opened.

NOTE: The University is not bound to award to the lowest price bidder and shall not accept more than two (2) Lots from any particular bidder in this Tender Exercise.

Signed:

Gabriel Beshel

Registrar.