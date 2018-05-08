Education & Training | Invitation for Technical and Financial Bids at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

Overview

KEBBI STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ALIERO

P.M.B. 1144, BIRNIN-KEBBI, KEBBI STATE (OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR)

INVITATION FOR TECHNICAL AND FINANCIAL BIDS FOR THE YEAR 2015/2016 (MERGED) TETFUND NORMAL, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, TETFUND PROJECT MAINTENANCE AND YEAR 2017 ZONAL INTERVENTION PROJECTS

(1.0) INTRODUCTION

The Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero intends to execute the under listed projects approved under Year 2015/2016 (Merged) TETFund Normal, Entrepreneurship, Tetfund Project Maintenance, and Year 2017 Tetfund Zonal Interventions. Interested, competent and reputable companies are hereby invited to submit their technical and financial bids for the under listed projects:

(2.0) YEAR 2015/2016 TETFUND NORMAL INTERVENTION; DESCRIPTION / SCOPE OF THE PROJECTS

The projects for which the bids are invited are as follows:

LOT 1: Construction of 2-Storey Building Complex for Academic Staff Offices at Faculty of Science

LOT 2: Construction of 250 Capacity Twin Theatre at Faculty of Agriculture

LOT 3 Construction of 2-Storey Building Complex for Academic Staff Offices at Faculty of Agriculture

LOT 4: Construction of 250 Capacity Twin Theatre at Faculty of Science

LOT 5: Construction of 2-Storey Building Complex for Academic Staff Offices at Faculty of Engineering

LOT 6: Procurement and Installation of Furniture for Post Graduate Laboratories Complex

LOT 7: Procurement and Installation of Furniture for Lecture Theatre at Faculty of Science

LOT 8: Procurement and Installation of Furniture for Academic Staff Office Block at Faculty of Agriculture

LOT 9: Procurement and Installation of Furniture for Academic Staff Offices Block at Faculty of Engineering

LOT 10: Procurement and Installation of Furniture for Academic Staff Offices Block at Faculty of Science.

LOT 11: Procurement and Installation of Furniture for Lecture Theatre at Faculty of Agriculture.

(3.0) YEAR 2015/2016 TETFUND ENTREPRENEURSHIP INTERVENTION; DESCRIPTION / SCOPE OF THE PROJECTS

LOT 1: Procurement, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Carpentry Equipment

LOT 2: Procurement, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Welding Equipment

(4.0) YEAR 2015/2016 TETFUND PROJECT MAINTENANCE; DESCRIPTION / SCOPE OF THE PROJECT

LOT 1: Rehabilitation of Central Engineering Workshop, 100 Capacity Lecture Hall and Academic Staff Office Block

(5.0) YEAR 2017 TETFUND ZONAL INTERVENTION; DESCRIPTION / SCOPE OF THE PROJECTS

LOT 1: Procurement of Toyota Coaster

LOT 2: Construction of Public Toilets across the Faculties.

CONTRACTING STRATEGY

The Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, in compliance with the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) guidelines, will carry out tender/bid evaluate of companies who respond to this advert based on the following requirements:

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Bidders shall attach the following in their submissions:

Evidence of Registration with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a limited liability Company by inclusion Certificate of Incorporation and article of Association.

Evidence of Company’s Current Tax Clearance Certificates for (TCC) for last three (3) years (2015, 2016 and 2017).

Evidence of Current Certificate of Compliance by National Pension Commission (PENCOM) PenCom Reform Act 2014.

Evidence of Current Certificate of Compliance by Industrial Training fund in line with the Provision of ITF act, 2005 Evidence of Current Certificate of The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Evidence of Registration on the National Data Base for service Provider by attaching Interim Registration Report (IRR) or valid certificate issued by BPP.

Bidders are required to submit sworn affidavits:

Indicating that the company do not have any director who has been convicted in any country for any criminal offence relating to fraud or financial impropriety or criminal misrepresentation or falsification of act relating to any matter; Indicting that no officer of the University or the Bureau is a former or present director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the company; Confirming that all information presented in if s bid are true and correct in all particulars, and Confirming that the bidder is not in receivership or is the subject of any type of insolvency proceedings;

Summary of at least two (2) projects of similar nature and complexity comparable to the work under consideration executed as a prime contractor over the past three years (2015, 2016 and 2017) including letters of award and completion certificates.

Company Audited report for the past three (3) years (2015, 2016 and 2017);

Verifiable evidence of ownership of equipment and plants related to the nature of projects or proof of lease agreement with third party;

Comprehensive company profile with complete CVs of key professionals including photocopies of relevant academic and professional qualifications with attestation of availability on site during execution and contact phone numbers, minimum of two people registered with any of the following professional bodies: COREN, ARCON, CORBON, QSRBN, SURCON etc (proof of registration with relevant regulatory professional bodies to be attached). This is required for lots I to V only.

(6.0) INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS

All bidders must submit their application using their letter headed paper bearing the names, nationalities, RC No. and Telephone Nos. of the Directors of the company at the bottom of the page; Bidders must arrange all documents as listed in the advert; Certificate may be referred to the respective issuing authority for verification and authentication; The valuation shall be strictly based on the requirement specified above; Only successful bidders will be invited for the next stage of the bidding processes Interested bidders shall not bid for than two lots; Bidders who have worked for the University and have history or record of poor performance, abandonment, termination and/or prolonged contract execution period need not to apply; Submission must be made only in English language (Section 16(10).

(7.0) COLLECTION OF FINANCIAL BIDDING DOCUMENTS

Interested and competent bidders are required to collect the financial bidding document from the address below upon the presentation of evidence of payment of the prescribed amount into the University’s account bearing the name of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

Office of the Director, Procurement

Physical Planning & Maintenance Department Building,

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

P.M.B 1144, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State

SUBMISSION, CLOSING DATE AND TIME

Prospective bidders should enclose the “Technical Bid-Lot No’ in a separate envelope and the “Financial Bid-Lot No” in another separate envelope with address of the bidding entity clearly stated on the reverse side of each envelope. The two (2) separate shall be enclosed in one sealed outer envelope clearly marked “Invitation to Tender-Lot No”. Telephone number and mailing address of the bidding entity should be dearly stated on the reverse side of the outer envelope. The envelope should be addressed and submitted to the address below on or before 18th June, 2018. The bid document should be submitted / deposited in the tender box provided by at Administrative block, between 10am and 4pm daily, Late submitted shall not be accepted.

Office of the Director, Procurement,

Physical Planning & Maintenance Department Building,

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

P.M.B 1144, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State

(8.0) OPENING OF BIDDING DOCUMENTS

The Technical bid will be opened immediately after the closing date and time for the submission of this bid, i.e………………….at 12: noon at the Council Chambers of the Administrative Block of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero. Respective bidders and general public are invited to attend. Please note that only financial bids of pre-qualified bidders shall be opened for analysis. The list of Pre-qualified bidders shall be pasted on the notice boards of the University

(9.0) DISCLAIMER

This announcement is published for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer by the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero to transact with any party for the project, nor does it constitute a commitment or obligation on the part of the University to procure concession services.

The University will not be responsible for any cost or expenses incurred by any interested party(ies) in connection with any responses to this invitation and or the preparation or submission in response to inquiry.

The University is not bound to shortlist any bidder and reserves the right to annul the selection process at any time without incurring any liabilities and assigning any reason thereof.

SIGNED:

DIRECTOR, PROCUREMENT,

FOR; VICE CHANCELLOR

KEBBI STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ALIERO

P.M.B 1144, BIRNIN KEBBI, KEBBI STATE