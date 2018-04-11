Edo State Partners with EU to Provide Potable Water

The Edo State Government in conjunction with the European Union (EU) has vowed to provide potable water to 46 rural communities across the state.

The Commissioner for Water and Energy Resources, Mr Yekini Idaiye, revealed this on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State.

Recently, Dan Orbih, PDP Chairman while addressing journalists in Benin had accused the state government of playing politics with water projects in the state.

Orbih said there were no water projects in the state, adding that the state government was defrauding International Donor Agencies, claiming non-existing water projects.

Idaiye, who was reacting to an allegation by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) said that the party’s position on the water projects was false and misleading.

“It is very disheartening to note the level at which PDP plays politics without getting the true situation of issues before criticising through public media.

“During the PDP administration, it is very pertinent to note their inability and lack of ingenuity to turn Edo around, in terms of projects implementation and lack of foresight

Idaiye said contrary to the PDP’s allegation, the state government was conscious of its responsibility of providing basic amenities to the people.

He said while some of the water projects were at various stages of completion, others were expected to commence in April, adding that the state government had prepared ground for their take-off.

The commissioner said Guatakpa, Omorodion, Okoro II and Agbontaen in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state will be beneficiaries of the project.

He also included Omhemi, Egbogio, Auchi and Ibienafe in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

“People in Auchi and environs will begin to enjoy potable water from Urban Water Works as a result of the ongoing rehabilitation and reticulation.

‘’Same goes for the people within Uromi and its environs who will soon begin to drink good water as reticulation and metering commence very soon.

“While we appreciate criticism done in good faith, Orbih is hereby advised to always carry out investigation before raising false alarm in order not to mislead the people,” Idaiye stated.