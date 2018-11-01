EDO: NSCDC Impounds Truck Laden with Adulterated Diesel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Edo State on Thursday, intercepted a truck laden with 17, 000 litres of a suspected adulterated petroleum product.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Makinde Ayinla, who disclosed this to journalists said the truck, which was coming from Kogi, was intercepted at Okpella axis on the Auchi/ Abuja road.

According to him, the truck was said to be heading to Agenebode, headquarters of the Etsako-East Local Government Area, when officers of the corps impounded it.

He, however, identified the product as diesel.

Ayinla said that two persons were arrested in connection with the truck and its contents and that they would be prosecuted on completion of ongoing investigations.

He said the command has so far arrested 10 suspects in the area in connection with vandalism this year and all the suspects have been charged to court.