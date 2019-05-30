Eden Hazard Confirms Europa League Win Is Chelsea Farewell

Eden Hazard has thanked Chelsea fans for their support over the last seven years and says he will always be a fan of the club even if he joins Real Madrid.

The Belgian put on a show in what appears to be his farewell performance for the west Londoners, scoring twice and bagging an assist as Chelsea rolled over Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday evening.

After the game, Hazard dropped a bombshell confirming that he expects to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and in a follow up interview he sent a parting message to supporters.

Asked if this is the end of his Chelsea career, he told beIN SPORTS: ‘I think so. I want a new challenge, like I said last year after the World Cup but it didn’t happen.

‘So now it’s between both clubs, so I will see. I am still waiting, like you are waiting, like the fans are waiting, so we’ll see in a couple of days.’

Hazard has enjoyed the most prolific season of his Chelsea career to date, with his brace against Arsenal taking his tally to 21 goals in all competitions.

He also led the way with assists in the Premier League, setting up 15 goals, and Chelsea are expected to demand at least £100million from Real Madrid even though he only has one year left on his contract.

