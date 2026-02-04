Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 4th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1435.00 per $1 on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1387.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to Naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The parallel market is quoting the US dollar at approximately ₦1,435 – ₦1,455 per $1 USD in major commercial hubs across Nigeria, according to typical Bureau De Change (BDC) operator information and real-time black market rate trackers.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel (black) market rates, and has advised individuals seeking forex to transact through authorised bank channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,455 Buying Rate ₦1,435

Dollar to Naira Official CBN/NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN / Official Exchange Rate Today Highest Official Rate ~₦1,388 Lowest Official Rate ~₦1,387

Important Notes