Ebonyi APGA chairman warns members against campaign violence ahead of 2027 elections

By Emmanuella Opara| October 14th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Ebonyi APGA Chairman Emmanuel Nwankwo has urged party candidates and supporters to avoid thuggery, violence and intimidation during the 2027 election campaigns.

-The warning follows the alleged destruction of the party’s billboards at its secretariat in Abakaliki.

-Nwankwo appealed to members not to retaliate and called on security agencies to act against the destruction of campaign materials.

-The party said it was consulting across parts of Ebonyi State ahead of the commencement of its campaigns.

MAIN STORY

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged its candidates and supporters to avoid violence, intimidation and other actions capable of disrupting public peace during campaigns for the 2027 general elections.

The party’s state chairman, Emmanuel Nwankwo, gave the warning in Abakaliki on Wednesday following the alleged destruction of APGA billboards at its secretariat.

He appealed to members not to retaliate against those suspected of sponsoring the vandalism, urging them to concentrate on campaigning and engaging voters.

“We will not join them in tearing billboards, fighting or getting involved in any form of violence,” Nwankwo said.

He also urged party members to avoid confrontations, fighting, intimidation, online bullying and the destruction of campaign materials belonging to rival parties.

Nwankwo called on security agencies to take firm action against the destruction of campaign billboards, warning that unchecked lawlessness could threaten peace in the state ahead of the elections.

He also urged relevant authorities to ensure that campaigns and elections were peaceful, transparent and free from violence.

The APGA chairman called on political actors, their supporters and members of the public to approach the 2027 elections with maturity and sportsmanship, stressing that political competition should not lead to violence.

“The interest of the electorate and the peace of the state should remain paramount,” he said.

Nwankwo described APGA’s candidates as credible and said their commitment to addressing voters’ concerns would strengthen the party’s chances at the polls.

“Our candidates are issue-driven, peaceful and committed to addressing the concerns of the electorate,” he said.

He added that their records of service and engagement with constituents would give the party a competitive advantage.

The chairman said APGA had intensified consultations and engagements across Ohaukwu, Ebonyi North, Ezza North, Ishielu, Ohanivo and Afikpo areas.

He said the party leadership was working to determine a date for the commencement of its campaigns.

Nwankwo expressed confidence that the popularity of the candidates, the commitment of supporters and the party’s campaign strategies would help APGA secure victory in the elections.

THE ISSUES

The alleged destruction of APGA’s campaign billboards has raised concerns about the conduct of political activities in Ebonyi State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nwankwo’s appeal against retaliation highlights the risk that attacks on campaign materials could lead to confrontations between supporters of rival parties. His call for security agencies to intervene also places responsibility on the authorities to protect campaign activities and help prevent political violence.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We will not join them in tearing billboards, fighting or getting involved in any form of violence,” Emmanuel Nwankwo, Ebonyi APGA chairman, said.

“Remain calm, avoid confrontations, fighting, intimidation, online bullying and the destruction of campaign materials belonging to rival political parties,” Nwankwo urged party members.

“The interest of the electorate and the peace of the state should remain paramount,” Nwankwo said.

“Our candidates are issue-driven, peaceful and committed to addressing the concerns of the electorate,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT

APGA is continuing consultations across parts of Ebonyi State while its leadership works towards setting a date for the commencement of campaigns. Security agencies are also being urged to respond to the alleged destruction of campaign billboards and help maintain peace during political activities.

BOTTOM LINE

Ebonyi APGA has urged its candidates and supporters to avoid retaliation and campaign violence following the alleged destruction of its billboards, as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.