NADDC calls for local manufacturing to drive Nigeria’s automotive industry

By Emmanuella Opara | October 14th 2026

KEY POINTS

-NADDC Director-General Joseph Osanipin says Nigeria must strengthen local vehicle design, manufacturing and assembly rather than rely heavily on imports.

-The 26th Abuja International Motor Fair will hold from November 10 to 13 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

-The council is prioritising local content, component manufacturing, technical training and investment in emerging automotive technologies.

-BKG Exhibitions Chairman Ifeanyichukwu Agwu says the automotive sector can support industrialisation, job creation and wider economic activity.

MAIN STORY

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has called for greater investment in local vehicle manufacturing, component production and automotive technology to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported vehicles.

The council’s Director-General, Joseph Osanipin, said Nigeria’s automotive industry must increasingly focus on designing, manufacturing and assembling vehicles locally.

He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a joint news conference with BKG Exhibitions Ltd ahead of the 26th Abuja International Motor Fair, scheduled to hold from November 10 to 13 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

“The future of our automotive industry must not be defined solely by the vehicles we import, but increasingly by what we design, manufacture, assemble and develop,” Osanipin said.

He said a stronger automotive industry could help diversify the economy, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs and expand indigenous manufacturing.

Osanipin stressed that vehicle assembly alone would not be sufficient to build a sustainable industry, noting the need for local suppliers of components, spare parts and accessories.

He said NADDC’s priorities included developing local content, supporting vehicle assembly and component manufacturing, promoting research, building technical capacity and encouraging investment in emerging automotive technologies.

The council was also preparing for developments in electric mobility, alternative fuels and battery technology, he said, adding that compressed natural gas (CNG) offered opportunities for affordable and efficient transport.

However, Osanipin said the adoption of CNG solutions would require safety standards, technical training, quality assurance and public education.

He also emphasised the need to equip young Nigerians with the skills required to participate in the automotive industry.

“Our young people must not remain spectators in the transformation of the global automotive industry,” he said.

“They should be equipped as technicians, engineers, innovators, manufacturers and business leaders.”

He urged industry operators to use the motor fair to establish partnerships, offer internships and promote knowledge transfer.

On consumer confidence, Osanipin said locally manufactured and assembled vehicles needed to meet quality and safety standards, supported by qualified personnel and reliable after-sales services.

He called on manufacturers, vehicle assemblers, financial institutions and technology companies to invest in vehicle assembly, component production, after-sales services and automotive technology.

According to him, the fair is expected to strengthen links between Nigerian manufacturers and international brands, promote local content and create business opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Nigeria has the potential to become a stronger automotive manufacturing and mobility hub in Africa and this will require deliberate investment and sustained collaboration,” he said.

Osanipin commended BKG Exhibitions for its partnership and urged the media to report the activities of Nigerian manufacturers, assemblers and innovators responsibly.

Also speaking, BKG Exhibitions Chairman, Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, said the automotive industry extended beyond vehicles to include industrialisation, technology, mobility, employment and national pride.

“When a nation builds a strong automobile industry, it does not build only vehicles. It builds industries around industries,” Agwu said.

He said the sector supported a broad range of activities, including the production of steel, rubber and batteries, as well as finance, insurance, logistics and vehicle repairs.

Agwu described the motor fair as a national automotive marketplace and a platform for policy engagement. He said it would bring together manufacturers, assemblers, distributors, component producers, financial institutions, fleet owners, state governments and investors.

He commended NADDC and its director-general, describing the partnership between the council and BKG Exhibitions as a practical collaboration rather than a ceremonial arrangement.

Agwu added that Nigeria’s industrial development would require cooperation among government, private companies and exhibition organisers.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s automotive sector faces the challenge of building stronger local production capacity in a market where imported vehicles remain a major source of supply.

Developing local manufacturing requires more than assembling vehicles. It also involves producing components and spare parts, training skilled workers, maintaining quality and safety standards, and providing reliable after-sales services.

Investment in electric mobility, battery technology and alternative fuels could also create opportunities for the sector, but Osanipin said these developments must be supported by technical expertise and appropriate safety standards.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The future of our automotive industry must not be defined solely by the vehicles we import, but increasingly by what we design, manufacture, assemble and develop,” Joseph Osanipin, NADDC Director-General, said.

“A strong automotive industry cannot depend on vehicle assembly alone, hence, the need for local suppliers of components, spare parts and accessories,” Osanipin said.

“Our young people must not remain spectators in the transformation of the global automotive industry,” he said.

“They should be equipped as technicians, engineers, innovators, manufacturers and business leaders,” Osanipin added.

“Nigeria has the potential to become a stronger automotive manufacturing and mobility hub in Africa and this will require deliberate investment and sustained collaboration,” he said.

“When a nation builds a strong automobile industry, it does not build only vehicles. It builds industries around industries,” Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, BKG Exhibitions chairman, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The 26th Abuja International Motor Fair is scheduled for November 10 to 13 at Eagle Square, Abuja. The event is expected to bring together automotive manufacturers, assemblers, distributors, investors, financial institutions and government representatives to discuss industry development and explore business partnerships.

BOTTOM LINE

NADDC is urging Nigeria to build a stronger automotive industry through local manufacturing, component production, skills development and investment in new technologies, with the Abuja International Motor Fair expected to provide a platform for collaboration.