Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 600 as WHO intensifies response

Key points

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has killed 600 people and infected 1,759 since mid-May.

The outbreak has spread to Uganda, where two deaths have been recorded and 20 confirmed cases reported.

Authorities have launched clinical trials to evaluate MBP134 and remdesivir as potential treatments for the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

Main Story

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has claimed 600 lives, according to updated figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, underscoring the growing public health emergency in Central Africa.

The latest data, compiled by the WHO from Congolese health authorities, shows that the country has recorded 1,759 confirmed Ebola cases since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, including 600 confirmed deaths.

The updated figures come just three days after the death toll surpassed 500, highlighting the rapid progression of the outbreak.

Health authorities said the outbreak has also spread beyond the DRC’s borders, with neighbouring Uganda reporting 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths, while 17 patients have recovered.

According to the WHO, the outbreak currently has a case fatality rate of approximately 34 per cent.

Officials also reported that 285 patients have recovered, while 304 suspected cases remain under investigation.

Although infections have been reported across four provinces in northeastern DRC, Ituri Province remains the epicentre of the outbreak.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a rare variant for which there are currently no approved vaccines or licensed treatments.

In response, Congolese authorities commenced a clinical trial on July 2 to evaluate two experimental treatment options.

The study is assessing the effectiveness of the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and the antiviral drug remdesivir, both as standalone therapies and in combination.

Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials.

The DRC officially declared its 17th Ebola outbreak on May 15, following a cluster of deaths in the mineral-rich Ituri Province, a region that has long faced insecurity and armed conflict, complicating disease surveillance and response efforts.

The Issues

The outbreak presents several major public health challenges:

Rapid increase in confirmed infections and deaths within a short period.

Continued spread of the virus across multiple provinces and into neighbouring Uganda.

Absence of approved vaccines or licensed treatments for the Bundibugyo strain.

Security challenges in conflict-affected areas limiting surveillance, contact tracing and healthcare delivery.

Risk of wider regional transmission if containment measures are not strengthened.

What’s Being Said

World Health Organization (WHO)

The DRC has recorded 1,759 confirmed Ebola cases and 600 confirmed deaths since the outbreak began.

The outbreak currently has a case fatality rate of about 34 per cent.

285 patients have recovered, while 304 suspected cases remain under investigation.

Health Authorities

Authorities have launched a clinical trial to evaluate MBP134 and remdesivir as potential treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, intending to identify effective therapeutic options for future outbreak response.

What’s Next

Health authorities and the WHO are expected to intensify surveillance, contact tracing and treatment efforts to contain the outbreak, particularly in Ituri Province, where transmission remains highest.

The outcome of ongoing clinical trials involving MBP134 and remdesivir will also be closely monitored as researchers seek effective treatments for the Bundibugyo Ebola strain.

Regional health agencies are expected to strengthen cross-border surveillance to prevent further spread into neighbouring countries.

Bottom Line

The sharp rise in Ebola-related deaths to 600 underscores the severity of the latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With no approved vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, rapid containment measures, clinical research and regional cooperation remain critical to preventing a broader public health crisis.