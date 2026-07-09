China showcases technology-driven agriculture, poverty reduction model to african journalists

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 9, 2026

Key Points

China showcased technology-driven agriculture and rural revitalisation initiatives to African journalists in Ningxia

Smart farming, e-commerce and industrial investments have helped create jobs and reduce rural poverty in Minning Town

The visit forms part of a China-Africa media exchange programme focused on development cooperation

Main Story

China has showcased its technology-driven agriculture, rural revitalisation and poverty reduction strategies to African journalists during a study tour of Minning Town and Changcheng Huayuan Community in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, highlighting development models that have transformed previously impoverished communities.

The visit formed part of an international media seminar organised by the International Department of the Communist Party of China under the theme, “Promoting the Building of a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for All Seasons in the New Era: The Responsibility of the Media.” The programme brings together journalists from across Africa to exchange ideas on governance, development, poverty reduction and media cooperation.

During a visit to the Smart Industrial Park operated by Ningxia Xiaoming Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., officials demonstrated how modern agricultural technology, industrial investment and integrated livestock production have driven employment and economic growth.

According to company representative Liu Meiling, the company supplies nearly 15 per cent of China’s commercial layer chick market and has invested more than 500 million yuan in Minning Town to establish smart breeding facilities and supporting infrastructure.

“Our investments have created more than 400 jobs for relocated residents while supporting logistics, feed processing and crop production across the local economy,” Liu Meiling, representative of Ningxia Xiaoming Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., said.

The delegation also visited the Minning Hemei E-commerce Workshop, where local entrepreneurs use digital platforms and livestream commerce to market agricultural products to consumers across China.

Xu Meijia, head of the workshop, said digital commerce has become an important driver of rural entrepreneurship by connecting producers directly with buyers while creating new income opportunities.

The tour concluded at Changcheng Huayuan Community, where officials showcased community-based healthcare, elderly care, employment support and affordable social services designed to improve residents’ quality of life.

What’s Being Said

“The workshop features livestream sessions where different products are displayed to attract customers and facilitate orders. Through collaboration with online shopping and delivery platforms, our products reach a much wider market,” Xu Meijia, Head of Minning Hemei E-commerce Workshop, said.

“Our community provides healthcare support, cultural activities, elderly care and employment assistance to ensure residents can access essential services close to home,” Han Wei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Changcheng Huayuan Community, said.

What’s Next

The China-Africa media seminar will continue with additional exchanges on governance, development cooperation and media collaboration.

Participating journalists are expected to engage with more Chinese institutions showcasing innovation in agriculture, technology and poverty reduction.

The programme aims to deepen media partnerships supporting China-Africa cooperation under existing bilateral and multilateral initiatives.

The Bottom Line: China’s development diplomacy is increasingly focused on demonstrating practical governance models rather than policy discussions alone. For African countries seeking to modernise agriculture and reduce rural poverty, the emphasis on technology, industrial investment and digital commerce offers lessons that could inform future development partnerships.