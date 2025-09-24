E1 Lagos GP Announces Sponsorship Lineup, With First Bank Of Nigeria At The Helm

The Local Organising Committee of the E1 Lagos GP is proud to announce its sponsorship lineup for Africa’s first all-electric powerboat race, taking place from October 2–5, 2025, on the Lagos Lagoon.

The announcement was made at the Stakeholder Immersion Session, convened to ensure that every stakeholder – from sponsors and the media to creators and influencers – carries a unified understanding of the E1 Lagos GP’s identity, communication standards, and positioning. It was a unique platform to deepen stakeholder awareness of what the E1 Series represents globally and how Lagos is preparing to host its maiden edition on African waters. The session also featured opening remarks by Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, a presentation from the Lagos State Waterways Authority on established safety protocols, and guidance from the Teksight Edge team on proper brand use and communications guidelines.

Speaking at the session, Mr. Samuel Egube, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the E1 Lagos GP LOC, said: “Today marks not only an affirmation of our sponsors’ commitment, but a promise that we will uphold clarity, professionalism, and integrity in how Lagos tells its story on the global stage. We are proud to stand with First Bank as our Presenting Partner, and with all our partners who share in our vision for sport, innovation, and legacy.”

In his remarks, Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, noted: “The E1 Lagos GP is more than a sporting event; it is a statement of Lagos’ readiness to lead Africa into a sustainable future, where innovation and culture meet global standards. Our responsibility is to ensure that the people, the media, and all partners tell this story with one voice.”

Mr. Olayinka Ijabiyi, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria, added: “First Bank is honoured to take its place as the Presenting Partner of the E1 Lagos GP. Our heritage of over 130 years in supporting innovation and development in Nigeria aligns perfectly with this groundbreaking event. We are delighted to support a project that not only showcases sport at its finest but also emphasizes sustainability and youth engagement.”

The sponsors of the E1 Lagos GP are: First Bank of Nigeria (Presenting Partner), Oando, Spiro, Sunbeth, and Tolaram Group (with Guinness Stout, Johnnie Walker, and The Singleton). These partnerships demonstrate the commitment of leading brands to Lagos’ vision of hosting world-class events that inspire pride and create lasting impact.

With these partnerships and the alignment achieved during the immersion session, the E1 Lagos GP is positioned to set a new benchmark for sports, innovation, and sustainability in Africa, while projecting Lagos as a hub of culture, commerce, and global excellence.

For updates or more information, follow @e1lagosgp on social media or visit www.e1lagos.com.