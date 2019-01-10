DPR Gives Q1 ’19 as Deadline for Registration of Illegal Petrol Stations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has urged owners of illegal petrol stations and gas plants to regularize their registration before the end of first quarter of 2019.

The Abuja Zonal Operations Controller, Mr Abba Misau, disclosed this at the DPR 2018 Annual General Stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The Theme of the Meeting is “Regulatory Compliance as a veritable tool for safe and efficient operations in Nigeria’s oil and Gas Industry’’.

He said non-compliance to statutory regulations in petroleum products storage depots, filling stations and LPG outlets had led to huge losses in investment, lives and degradation of the environment.

“I must, however, stress here that a time frame has been set to first quarter of this year for owners of illegal outlets- filling stations and gas plants to regularize their facilities.

“DPR will take all necessary measures within the ambiance of the law on any illegal retail outlets that failed to regularize after the expiration of the grace period,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Mordecia Ladan, DPR Director said that operators in the downstream segment of the Nigerian petroleum industry were increasingly flouting Standard Operating Procedures in the sector.

He noted that the flouting of operating procedures and refusal to comply with regulations and guidelines by operators has increased safety challenges in the downstream sector.

Ladan said that the DPR would use it constitutional powers to ensure oil and gas operators conform to national and international industry practices and standards.

He added that the DPR had automated its processes in line with the ease of doing business policy of the Federal Government.

“The DPR has made some new innovations in its operations in order to serve the public better and carry its statutory responsibilities more efficiently and effectively. One of the new innovations is the full implementation of online processing of downstream licenses, permits and approvals.

“These were achieved through the Retail Outlets Monitoring System (ROMS), Depots System (DEPOT), Import and Export Permit (IMPEX), Lube Blending Plant System (LBL), Coastal Vessel License System (CVL), and Refinery Operations System (RPL).

“The oil industry service permit application has also been automated through the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit System (OGISP). What this means is that you can easily make applications from the comfort of your home, office or anywhere in the world,’’ he said.

He assured stakeholders that the oil and industry guidelines and regulations were investor-friendly, designed to ensure operators safely, efficiency and effectiveness.

“Consequently, we have made laudable achievements in the downstream gas utilisation.

“The presence of investor-friendly guidelines and standards for the gas sector issued by DPR has seen rapid growth of gas outlets in the country,” he added.