MRS Oil CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect

Appoints Priscilla Thorpe-Apezteguia as Acting Managing Director.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Andrew Gbodume has resigned from the oil marketing company with immediate effect.

The firm said in a statement today that the board of MRS Oil Nigeria, by a written resolution dated January 7, 2019, reviewed and approved the resignation Mr Gbodume.

No reason was given by the company for the abrupt exit of its chief executive.

In the statement, it was disclosed that the board, as a result of the vacuum left by the exit of Mr Gbodume, has approved the immediate appointment of Mrs Priscilla Thorpe-Apezteguia as Director and Acting Managing Director of MRS Oil Nigeria.

Mrs Thorpe-Apezteguia is said to hold a Bachelors of Arts degree in International Studies and Business from the University of Coventry, United Kingdom.

She has over 17 years’ experience in the Oil and Gas sector and has held high-level positions in reputable organizations such as Executive Director, Operations at Energy Solutions Integrated Services; Senior Manager, Business Development at Oando; Head of Marketing/Customer Service Unit, Retail Manager, South West and Sales and Marketing Manager, all at MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Until her appointment as Director and Managing Director (Acting), Mrs Thorpe-Apezteguia was the Group Sales and Marketing Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited.