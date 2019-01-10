NSCDC Registers 1, 212 PGCs, Records N800 million Revenue from Licencing

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it generated over N800 million as revenue from approval and renewal of licences of Private Guard Companies (PGCs) in 2018.

Mr Soji Alabi, Media Assistant to the Commandant General of NSCDC, said this on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the amount was paid into the Federal Government coffers.

The aide added that the corps registered and licensed 1, 212 PGCs in the year under review.

Alabi said over 80 PGCs were sealed for non-renewal of their licences even after they had been warned by the monitoring department of the corps.

He said 102 licences of some PGCs were also revoked due to noncompliance, and that the corps assisted PGCs in the training of over 4,000 personnel for effective performance.

He advised owners of PGCs to ensure internal security standards as there were high expectations from them.

“Do not allow foreigners head your companies because it is against the law guiding the operations of PGCs in the country,” Alabi said in a statement.