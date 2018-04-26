Donald Trump Likely to Cancel Iran Nuclear deal – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he may have failed in efforts to persuade Donald Trump to retain an international nuclear deal with Iran.

“My view is… that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons,” Mr Macron said at the end of a three-day state visit to the US.

Mr Trump has until 12 May to decide on the deal, which aimed to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

He has been a strong critic of the deal, calling it “insane”.

Under the agreement reached under Mr Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, Iran agreed to mothball its nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions.

He had made changing the US president’s mind on Iran a top priority for his visit but ended up admitting there was a “big risk” Mr Trump would abandon the deal.

He agreed with Mr Trump that any deal should include a wider agreement on Iran’s influence in the Middle East and should cover the country’s nuclear activities longer term, as well as its ballistic missile programme.

He said he would work with Mr Trump to build a “new framework” in the Middle East – and especially in Syria.

