Domestic Carriers Airlifted 3.7million Passengers in 2017

Latest statistics from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, have shown that eight local airlines operated 48, 319 flights in 2017 out of which 30, 214 were delayed while only 872 flights were cancelled, statistics from the

The airlines which include Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Air Peace, First Nation, Dana, Med-View, Azman Air and Overland airlifted 3,780,576 in-bound passengers and 3, 865, 499 out-bound passengers.

The passengers’ figure however slumped compared to 4 024,387 and 4,171,191 that were conveyed in the previous year 2016.

According to the 2017 summary of local and international flight operations obtained by Daily Trust, 30 international airlines operated 13, 503 flights with over 1,750,184 and 1,825,358 in-bound and out-bound passengers airlifted.

Meanwhile, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO released the 2017 Preliminary Report of the global civil aviation activities as “a new record of 4.1 billion passengers were carried by the aviation industry on scheduled services in 2017”.

According to ICAO, “This indicates a 7.1% increase over 2016. The number of departures rose to approximately 37 million globally, and world passenger traffic, expressed in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs), posted an increase of 7.6% with approximately 7.7 trillion RPKs performed. This growth is a slight improvement from the 7.4% achieved in 2016.”

ICAO Council President Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, in a statement attributed the upward performance of the civil air transportation to the sustained growth in international civil air traffic.