NSE Index Up 0.34% on Buy Interest in Banking, Consumer Stocks

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on Friday, January 26, got a breather following buying interest in Banking, Consumer goods.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI appreciated for the last trading day of the week, soaring by 0.34%

Price movement chart showed UBN adding 9.59%, while Transnational Corporation soared by 7.89%. Meanwhile, Skye Bank depreciating by 9.38%, while JAIZ Bank dropped 9.35%.

Sectorial Performances was led by Banking sector with 0.49% growth, Consumer Goods sector with 0.48% surge. Industrial and Oil and Gas sector also recorded growth.

Diamond Bank was the most actively traded stock with 118million units of shares accounting for 25% of total volume.

In the day’s early trade, total volume and total value increased by 237% and 124% respectively, compared to the previous trading session, as investors have exchanged 479million units of shares worth N2.76billlion.