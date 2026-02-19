Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 19th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1390 per $1 on Thursday, February 19th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1342.98 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

In the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market), the US dollar is trading at higher levels compared to the official rate, as Bureau De Change (BDC) operators continue to quote rates based on demand and supply dynamics.

As of Wednesday, February 19, 2026, the dollar is being traded within the range of ₦1,390 to ₦1,410 per $1 in the parallel market, depending on location and transaction size.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market and has advised individuals seeking foreign exchange to approach authorised financial institutions for transactions.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,410 Buying Rate ₦1,390

Dollar to Naira CBN / Official Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Mid-Market Rate ₦1,342.98 Equivalent Rate 1 USD = ₦1,342.9844

Important Notes

The official exchange rate reflects the mid-market rate tracked on currency monitoring platforms and aligns with figures published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) .

. The black market rate is sourced from Bureau De Change operators and may vary slightly across cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Exchange rates are subject to change based on market forces, liquidity levels, and demand conditions.

For daily forex updates and business news analysis, stay with BizWatch Nigeria.