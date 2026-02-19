Movement Restricted In Abuja For FCT Council Elections

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced a total restriction of movement across the six area councils in preparation for the local government elections. In a statement released on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, confirmed that the restriction will take effect from midnight on Friday until the conclusion of the polls on Saturday evening.

This measure aims to ensure a credible and hitch-free electoral process by preventing the unauthorized movement of persons and vehicles that could compromise the security of the exercise.

The enforcement will be felt most heavily at the entry and exit points of the FCT, where security agencies have established checkpoints to monitor compliance. While general movement is prohibited, the police clarified that essential service providers—including medical personnel, accredited journalists, and election observers—will be allowed passage upon presenting valid identification.

Residents are advised to complete their logistical preparations and travel before the midnight deadline to avoid being stranded, as the police have been directed to arrest and prosecute any individuals found violating the order without a legitimate excuse.

In addition to the road closures, the FCT Command has deployed specialized units, including the Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, to various “flashpoints” where political tensions are high. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct the polls across 12 wards in each council, and the police have warned political actors to refrain from using “orderlies” or armed escorts at polling units.

This rigorous security posture is intended to build public confidence and encourage a high voter turnout for the selection of chairmen and councillors who will lead the local administrations for the next term.