KEY POINTS

The US dollar recovered slightly on Wednesday after losing ground in the previous session, as investors awaited key US inflation and economic growth figures.

Markets are pricing in a 96 per cent chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December and a 64 per cent probability of another increase in January.

The dollar index rose 0.12 per cent to 103.97, while the yen and Australian dollar weakened.

Fresh US tariff threats and concerns over technology stocks added to uncertainty in currency markets.

MAIN STORY

The US dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited the latest US inflation figures and economic growth data for clues about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.12 per cent to 103.97, recovering part of its 0.44 per cent decline in the previous session.

The greenback is on course for a gain of nearly 2 per cent in November, although concerns about technology stocks and possible new US tariffs have unsettled markets.

The euro fell 0.16 per cent to $1.0946, while the British pound weakened 0.17 per cent to $1.3091. The Japanese yen edged 0.04 per cent lower to 159.3 per dollar.

Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, described the dollar’s recent movement as a period of consolidation after a strong month.

“The whole of November has been a really, really strong month for the US dollar,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The immediate focus for currency investors is the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure.

The Commerce Department was expected to report that the index increased by 0.3 per cent in October, down from a 0.5 per cent rise in the previous month. The agency was also due to release its second estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product, with markets expecting annualised growth of 3.5 per cent.

The figures matter because persistent inflation could give the Federal Reserve more reason to raise interest rates. Higher US rates can attract investment into dollar-denominated assets, supporting the currency against other currencies.

Fed funds futures traders were pricing in a 96 per cent chance of a rate increase in December and a 64 per cent probability of another increase in January, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

However, concerns about the economic impact of tighter monetary policy have complicated the outlook. Recent selling in technology shares, driven partly by questions about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom, has raised concerns about how much further the Fed can tighten without weakening economic activity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Weaker US inflation will weigh on US interest rates and the USD,” Kristina Clifton, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

Clifton also identified the prospect of fresh US tariffs as a headwind for the dollar, as investors assessed the potential impact on international trade and economic growth.

WHAT’S NEXT

Markets are also monitoring developments around a US investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major trading partners. The Trump administration was expected to release findings that could lead to new import duties, adding to uncertainty for global trade.

Elsewhere, Japan’s corporate services inflation rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year in October, its highest level in 36 years, strengthening the case for a possible interest rate increase by the Bank of Japan.

In Australia, consumer prices rose more than expected in October, while persistent core inflation reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain under pressure. The Australian dollar initially gained after the figures but later fell 0.47 per cent to $0.6608.

The New Zealand dollar also weakened, falling 0.26 per cent to $0.5468. Bitcoin declined 1.03 per cent to $59,235.99, while ether lost 1.08 per cent to $1,660.78.

BOTTOM LINE

The dollar’s direction will depend heavily on whether US inflation and growth figures strengthen expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases. A stronger inflation reading could support the dollar, while softer figures may weaken the case for tighter monetary policy. Fresh tariff threats and uncertainty in technology stocks remain additional sources of pressure on currency markets.

Reuters