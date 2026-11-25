KEY POINTS

NAICOM says insurers must use their stronger capital base to improve claims settlement, customer service and market penetration.

The commission identifies low public confidence, limited awareness and poor customer experience as major barriers to insurance growth.

AMMBAN urges insurers to simplify policies and use nearly two million mobile money and bank agents to reach more customers.

Pension operators face a June 2027 deadline to meet new recapitalisation requirements.

MAIN STORY

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has urged insurance companies to translate the benefits of industry recapitalisation into faster claims settlement, better customer service and wider access to insurance products.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, made the call at the 2026 Business Journal Insurance and Pension Roundtable in Lagos on Tuesday. He was represented by Julius Odidi, Head of NAICOM’s Lagos Control Office.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Beyond Recapitalisation: The Challenge of Customer Service and Growth for Insurance and Pension Operators’, Omosehin said the stronger financial position of insurers should support service improvements, innovation and business expansion.

He identified trust, service and growth as the three priorities operators must pursue after recapitalisation. This includes adopting ethical business practices, settling genuine claims promptly, improving customer engagement and developing products that reach underserved markets.

“Make customer service a major competitive advantage by embracing technology, responding promptly to inquiries, settling genuine claims and maintaining transparency,” he said.

He added that insurers should direct their increased capital towards digital transformation, product development, claims management, risk management and staff development.

THE ISSUES

NAICOM’s message highlights a central challenge for Nigeria’s insurance industry: raising the amount of capital available to insurers does not automatically make insurance more attractive to customers.

Omusehin said low public confidence, limited awareness and poor customer experiences continued to restrict industry growth. For many Nigerians, an insurer’s value is judged by how quickly it responds when a customer files a claim, whether its products are accessible and how easily policyholders can obtain assistance.

The commission therefore wants operators to use their improved financial capacity to develop affordable policies for individuals, small businesses and rural communities.

The scale of the potential market is also an issue. Millions of Nigerians remain uninsured and exposed to financial losses from accidents, fires, floods, health emergencies and business disruptions.

At the roundtable, Yusuf Adeyemo, Vice-President of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents of Nigeria (AMMBAN), argued that complicated insurance products and lengthy policy documents discourage potential customers, particularly traders and small business owners.

He urged insurers to simplify their language and use the country’s nearly two million mobile money and bank agents to extend insurance access to communities where traditional distribution channels may be limited.

The agents, he said, could help customers purchase policies, obtain information and lodge claims. He also urged insurers to make accessing claims and pension benefits as straightforward as making payments.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I challenge industry leaders to focus on three priorities: trust, service and growth.” – Olusegun Omusehin, Commissioner for Insurance.

“Insurance companies must channel their enhanced capital into digital transformation, product development, claims management, risk management and talent development.” – Olusegun Omusehin.

Adeyemo said insurers needed to ensure customers could access claims and pension benefits as easily as they made payments.

WHAT’S NEXT

Omusehin identified population growth, expansion of the digital economy, infrastructure development and rising awareness of financial protection as opportunities for the insurance industry. He urged operators to turn these opportunities into measurable growth through innovation, professionalism and customer-focused operations.

He also described the issuance of new operating licences to recapitalised insurers as an important step towards strengthening financial stability, public confidence and professionalism. However, he said maintaining those gains would depend on sustained attention to policyholder protection and customer experience.

Earlier, the roundtable convener, Prince Cookey, said the successful completion of the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise on July 31 had strengthened the sector and improved public perception.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing pension industry recapitalisation would deliver similar benefits. The exercise, initiated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), has a June 2027 compliance deadline for Pension Fund Administrators and Pension Fund Custodians.

Cookey said a strong customer service culture would be essential as both industries adjust to their new capital requirements.

BOTTOM LINE

Recapitalisation gives insurance and pension operators greater financial capacity, but customers will judge its value by what changes in their everyday experience. Faster claims settlement, simpler products and easier access will be critical to turning stronger balance sheets into greater public confidence and wider market participation.