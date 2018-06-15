Dollar Extends Gains Against Rival Currencies

The United States of America dollar on Thursday, June 14, stretched its gains versus a basket of currencies as domestic retail sales posted their strongest rise in six months, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates further.

The greenback gained against a basket of currencies, making moves toward the six-month highs it hit in late May as the euro fell broadly as the European Central Bank planned to keep interest rates at record lows into the summer of 2019.

At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.18 percent at 93.884.

Meanwhile, European Single Currency, Euro, slumped, as the European Central Bank planned to keep interest rates at record lows into the summer of 2019 and extended its massive bond purchase program through the end of this year.