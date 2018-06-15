Naira Unchanged at N362/$ at Parallel Market

Naira Unchanged at N362/$ at Parallel Market

By
- June 15, 2018
- in COVER, FOREX, NEWSLETTER
62
0
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory

The Nigerian Naira, on Thursday, June 14, maintained its rate against the United States of American Dollar at the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market.

The local currency closed at the rate of N362, against the greenback, same rate it closed for the previous day at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira exchanged at the rate of N488 and closed at the rate of N425 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira exchanged at the rate of N360, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N488 and N423, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361.10.  The naira exchanged at N305.90, N402.26 and N360.75 against the dollar, Pound Sterling and the Euro, respectively at the CBN window.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

AUTOMOBILE JOB | System Auditor at A.G Leventis (Nigeria) Plc

Leventis Motors, a brand of A.G Leventis (Nigeria)