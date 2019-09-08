Dolapo Fasawe Becomes First Female to Head LASEPA

A public health practitioner, Dr. Dolapo Ayokunle Fasawe has been appointed as the new head of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

LASEPA is the environmental regulator for Lagos State in charge of assisting the public and private organizations, industries, businesses and non-governmental organizations to achieve compliance by providing environment friendly solutions to varied environmental challenges.

Chief Public Affairs Officer, LASEPA, Bola Ajao, in a statement, said the appointment of Dr. Fasawe as the new head of the agency is remarkable in the history of the agency being the first female that would be heading the agency since its establishment 23 years ago.

Prior to her appointment as the 6th General Manager of the agency, Fasawe was the Director, Special Projects with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The appointment of Fasawe, an award-winning Public Health Physician took effect from Monday 19th August 2019.

She succeeds Engr. Antonio Ayodele as the new head of LASEPA.

Dr. Fasawe received her MBBS Degree at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and graduated on honors roll from College of Medicine Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile- Ife in 1999. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the Lagos State University College of Medicine in 2008 and a diploma in International Health Consultancy from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (2011).

“It should be noted that Fasawe had played a very pivotal role in engaging state governments and non-governmental organizations towards improved healthcare service delivery, innovations and initiatives across Nigeria.

“Fasawe’s appointment is not unconnected with her very impressive track record in the state’s health sector and the general well-being of residents of the State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Among others, the new General Manager of LASEPA coordinated the State Emergency Public Health Information Strategy for the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Lagos State in 2014.

She pioneered and coordinated 28 outings of the Eko Free Health Mission to various LGA in the state, where over 800,000 Lagosians have benefited.

With more than 17 years’ experience in pioneering new models of providing sustainable, efficient and effective health-impacting programmes, Fasawe is expected to bring her expertise to bear in the management of the affairs of the agency in line with the policy trust of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of the state.

