DMO Opens Two FGN Savings Bonds at ₦1,000 Per Unit

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 4, 2026

KEY POINTS

DMO offers two- and three-year FGN Savings Bonds for subscription

Interest rates set at 12.906% and 13.906% per annum

Minimum subscription fixed at ₦1,000 per unit

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened subscription for two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds at ₦1,000 per unit, offering retail investors fixed-income options with maturities in 2028 and 2029.

In a release issued Monday, the DMO announced a two-year bond due March 11, 2028, at an interest rate of 12.906 percent per annum. A three-year bond due March 11, 2029, is being offered at 13.906 percent per annum.

Subscription opened March 2 and closes March 6, with settlement scheduled for March 11. Coupon payments will be made quarterly on June 11, September 11, December 11, and March 11.

The DMO stated that FGN bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of the country.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act and as government securities under the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act,” the DMO said.

The bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange and qualify as liquid assets for banks’ liquidity ratio calculations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“FGN Savings Bonds remain one of the safest retail investment instruments available in the domestic market,” the DMO stated.

Investment analyst Bamidele Akinola, Portfolio Manager, Crestfield Capital, told BizWatch Nigeria that the rates remain attractive relative to inflation-adjusted fixed-income alternatives.

“Retail participation in government securities has grown steadily because these bonds offer predictable returns and regulatory backing,” Akinola said.

