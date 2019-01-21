DHL Invests €134 Million in New Hub, Generate 100 Jobs

DHL Express has invested €134 million in new hub at Copenhagen Airport to increase its activities in the region.

DHL Express’ new freight terminal will be located on a 43,116 m2 site in the eastern freight area of the airport, where a new Airport Business Park is being built. It will be ready in 2023 and able to handle five times as many packages as today.

The hub will feature automated systems, which will enable DHL to handle nearly 37,000 packages per hour, 24 hours a day. This is expected to generate 100 extra jobs.

Packages to and from Denmark usually travel via the DHL hubs in Leipzig, Germany, or East Midlands, UK and once the hub in Copenhagen is complete planes will reach their destinations more directly and without additional stops along the way, ensuring faster delivery.

“We want to grow through quality. Therefore, we are investing significantly into the expansion of our infrastructure to increase efficiencies and to improve delivery capabilities. Our international hubs are the backbone of our global network which connects businesses from all industries and private customers alike,” said DHL Express global CEO John Pearson.