Department of War releases initial batch of declassified UAP files under Trump’s PURSUE initiative

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 8, 2026

KEY POINTS

Department of War launches public access to never-before-seen UAP files, videos, photos, and documents via WAR.GOV/UFO as part of interagency PURSUE program

Release follows President Donald J. Trump’s directive for maximum transparency on unidentified anomalous phenomena across multiple agencies

Additional files to be declassified and published on a rolling basis; many materials reviewed for security but not yet fully analyzed for anomalies

MAIN STORY

The U.S. Department of War on Friday announced the initial release of previously classified files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE).

The collection, hosted centrally at WAR.GOV/UFO, aggregates declassified materials including videos, photographs, and original source documents from across the U.S. government. No security clearance is required for public access. The interagency effort involves the White House, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of War’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), NASA, FBI, and other intelligence components.

This marks the first major delivery on President Trump’s earlier directive to identify and declassify government holdings related to UAP, UFOs, and potential extraterrestrial phenomena. Officials positioned the move as a historic transparency effort, contrasting with previous administrations. Files will continue to be released incrementally as review and declassification proceed.

THE ISSUES (OPTIONAL CONTEXT) The release builds on years of incremental UAP-related disclosures, including work by AARO, which has catalogued military encounters with objects exhibiting anomalous behaviors. Public and congressional interest has grown, with calls for greater access to records previously shielded by classification. While many cases resolve to conventional explanations, a subset remains unexplained, sustaining speculation and demands for openness.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” said Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War.

“The American people have long sought transparency about the government’s knowledge of unidentified anomalous phenomena. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is actively coordinating the Intelligence Community’s declassification efforts… Today’s release is the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification and release effort,” said Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence.

“The FBI is proud to stand alongside President Trump and our interagency partners in this landmark release of UAP records. For the first time in history, the American people have unfettered access to declassified government files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” said Kash Patel, FBI Director.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman welcomed the scientific transparency push, emphasizing NASA’s commitment to following data and sharing findings.

WHAT’S NEXT

Additional UAP-related files will be released by the Department of War on a rolling basis as declassification continues. The public can monitor updates directly at WAR.GOV/UFO. Further interagency coordination and potential congressional oversight are expected in the coming months.

BOTTOM LINE

The Trump administration’s PURSUE initiative delivers on long-standing public demands for UAP transparency, centralizing access to once-classified materials and shifting from selective disclosure to broader openness. While initial releases may not resolve core mysteries, the structured, ongoing process sets a new benchmark for government accountability on anomalous phenomena.