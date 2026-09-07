Delta rolls out loyalty reward for cardholders

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Delta Air Lines has introduced a new loyalty reward for eligible new Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders.

• Qualifying customers can earn two round-trip Comfort Flight Certificates and 50,000 bonus SkyMiles.

• Customers must sign up for the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Consumer Card and spend $10,000 within the first six months.

• The promotion runs from August 27 to November 4, 2026.

• The Comfort Flight Certificates can be used on eligible Delta-operated round-trip flights within the 48 contiguous United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

• The certificates have no blackout dates, but bookings must be made at least 21 days before travel.

• Taxes and fees of up to $80 per person will apply.

• The certificates cannot be used for Lagos-U.S. travel.

• Nigerian travellers arriving in the U.S. through Atlanta could potentially use the certificates for eligible domestic Delta flights.

Main Story

Delta Air Lines has announced a new loyalty reward aimed at attracting eligible new Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders, offering customers the opportunity to earn two round-trip Comfort Flight Certificates alongside 50,000 bonus SkyMiles, The promotion is part of a package of limited-time offers introduced by Delta and American Express to mark 30 years of partnership between the two companies.

Under the offer, eligible customers who apply for the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Consumer Card and spend $10,000 within their first six months will qualify for the two Comfort Flight Certificates and 50,000 bonus SkyMiles, The promotion is scheduled to run from August 27 to November 4, 2026.

Delta said the certificates would be valid for eligible round-trip travel on Delta-operated flights within the 48 contiguous United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There will be no blackout dates, although customers must make their bookings at least 21 days before travel.

The airline also stated that taxes and fees of up to $80 per person would apply, For Nigerian travellers, the offer could provide additional value for passengers who regularly travel within the United States after arriving from Nigeria, Delta operates nonstop flights between Lagos and Atlanta, allowing Nigerian passengers to connect through Atlanta to destinations across Delta’s wider U.S. network.

However, the certificates cannot be used for travel between Lagos and the United States. Instead, qualifying Nigerian cardholders could potentially use them for eligible domestic round trips within the United States, For example, a traveller arriving in Atlanta from Lagos could use a certificate for a subsequent Delta-operated domestic round trip to another eligible U.S. destination, provided the booking meets the promotion’s terms and conditions, The benefit could appeal to passengers who combine business trips, family visits or leisure travel across several U.S. cities.

The Issues

The main limitation is the $10,000 spending requirement within the first six months, meaning customers must meet a substantial spending threshold before receiving the certificates, Another important restriction is the geographic coverage. Although Delta operates flights between Lagos and the U.S., the promotional certificates cannot be used for Lagos-U.S. travel, Customers must also book at least 21 days before travelling, while taxes and fees of up to $80 per person remain applicable.

What’s Being Said

Delta says the promotion reflects the growing importance of loyalty programmes as airlines compete to attract and retain frequent travellers, The airline also points to the increasing value passengers place on benefits beyond basic airfares, including comfort, flexibility and additional travel rewards, For Nigerian travellers who frequently move between U.S. cities, the certificates could offer useful savings on domestic Delta travel after their international journey.

What’s Next

Eligible new cardholders will need to apply during the promotional period and meet the $10,000 spending requirement within six months to qualify for the reward, Travellers planning to use the certificates should also check the eligible destinations, booking deadline, taxes and fees, and other terms before making travel arrangements.

Bottom Line

Delta’s latest promotion gives eligible new SkyMiles American Express cardholders a chance to earn two domestic U.S. round-trip Comfort Flight Certificates and 50,000 bonus SkyMiles. For Nigerian travellers, the certificates cannot cover the Lagos-U.S. journey but could be useful for additional domestic trips within the United States after arriving through Delta’s Atlanta hub.