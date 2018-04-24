Delta Gov Boost Power With 400MW Plant

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has made available a 400MW combined cycle power plant at Ekrokpe/Ekrejegbe, Ughelli South local council. He expressed hope that the state will become a hub for investors in the gas sector.

“We are glad as a state that we will be a hub for power generation because of the peaceful nature of our state and huge deposit of gas. The Nigerian government has continued in her struggle to provide energy for development and for home services in our country but, we know we are faced with challenges and with the private sector becoming more interested in generating energy, there is great hope that the energy need of this country would be catered for in the nearest future,” he said.

Okowa noted that with the increase in the number of energy generating companies, it was important for the distribution companies to see that Nigerians are satisfied.

He encouraged the host communities to maintain their peaceful dispositions and urged then not to demand so much from the company.

The governor also tasked the company, Onose TBEA Energy Limited to live up to its social corporate responsibilities, and ensure that youths from the area are engaged in the construction work of the plant and are also, employed when the company commences its operations.

The Chairman of OnoseTbea, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd) remarked that without power, the country will be wasting its time in terms of development.