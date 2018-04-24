Dana Air To Commence Owerri-Abuja-Owerri Flights May 1

In the bid to expand their reach across Nigeria, Dana Air has recently announced plans to introduce Owerri-Abuja –Owerri flights on May 1.

Dana Air’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, stated that the new route is part of their commitment towards providing dependable options for the good people of Imo state and ensuring seamless travel for business and leisure travelers.

The airline, which currently operates over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri, will operate the new flights from the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri to Abuja and back, Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

According to Ezenwa, the airline had to create a flight from Owerri to Abuja as a result of the overwhelming calls from its guests, who had enjoyed its uninterrupted schedule and on-time departures from Lagos to Owerri and assured guests of the airline’s commitment towards providing a reliable and affordable service across its route network.

He urged customers to visit website: www.flydanaair.com or any of its sales outlets at Imo Condorde Hotel in Owerri, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Silverbird Galleria in Lagos and all other airport sales desk for fares as low as 18,000 one way and 45,000 business class tickets.

​

Dana Air, after a thorough audit conducted by the Imo state government in 2017, was selected for an airline partnership as part of the Government’s commitment towards providing career and job opportunities for indigenes of the state, and affordable fares to boost leisure and business travel to and around the state. ​