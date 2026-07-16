Argentina stun England to reach FIFA World Cup final

Key points

Argentina defeated England 2-1 to qualify for the FIFA World Cup final.

Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored late to complete the comeback.

Lionel Messi provided assists for both Argentine goals.

England surrendered their lead after Anthony Gordon’s second-half opener.

Main story

Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup final after coming from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, United States.

The opening half was evenly contested, with both sides maintaining defensive discipline while creating limited clear-cut chances. England’s Elliot Anderson and Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez were booked before the interval as the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished from Morgan Rogers’ pass to give the Three Lions the advantage after a bright start to the second half.

Argentina responded with a series of substitutions as coach Lionel Scaloni reshaped his side in search of an equaliser, while England also made defensive changes to protect their lead.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez converted from a Lionel Messi assist to restore parity and set up a tense finish.

With extra time approaching, substitute Lautaro Martinez completed Argentina’s comeback in stoppage time, finishing another Messi assist in the 92nd minute to seal victory and spark celebrations among the South American side.

England introduced fresh attacking options in the closing moments but were unable to find a second equaliser as Argentina held on to secure a place in the World Cup final.

Messi finished the match with two assists, while Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez provided the goals that sent Argentina through.

The issues

Argentina’s victory highlights the decisive impact of experience and clinical finishing in knockout football, while England’s late collapse ended another bid to reach a World Cup final.

What’s being said

“We kept believing until the end.” — Enzo Fernandez, Argentina midfielder

What’s next

Argentina will face the winner of the other semi-final in the FIFA World Cup final, while England will compete in the third-place play-off.

Bottom line

Argentina overturned a second-half deficit with two late goals to eliminate England and move within one victory of another FIFA World Cup title.