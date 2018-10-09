Dbanj Walks Runway in Tlale Design at African Fashion Week Johannesburg

Nigerian singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, a.k.a D’banj, walked the runway at the African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week.

The musician, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, television personality and rapper, teamed up with South African designer David Tlale, as he showcased a suit while strutting comfortably down the runway recently in Johannesburg.

He has won several music awards, including the awards for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Muisci Award 2007, Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009.

Best International Act: Africa at the 2011 BET Awards, and Best-selling African Artist 2014 World Music Awards, Evolution award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music awards.

In 2016, D’banj was ranked to be the richest solo musician in Nigeria according to T.I.N Magazine. (NAN0 D’Banj is vastly immersed in the information technology, particularly in the areas of value added services and Content digital distribution.

He owns MCOMM Ltd (Median Mobile Communications Limited, A Value Added Service Content Provider) and D’ Kings Men Media Limited (a 360 Media Company), which are responsible for his major digital moves in recent times.

D’banj’s D’Kings Men Media partnered with MTN Nigeria and the Bank of Industry (BoI) to launch THE CREAM PLATFORM, a creative talent platform to help discover young creative minds across Nigeria by just dialing a USSD code on a mobile phone.

It is reported that the platform, as at December 2016, had over two million paying subscribers and has discovered hundreds of talents from the music category alone, with tens of music videos and millions of Naira given out to winners.