Davido, Wizkid Top Youtube’s Nigerian Music Searches in 2018

Davido’s ‘Assurance’, Wizkid’s ‘Fever,’ and Olamide’s ‘Science Student’ are the most searched songs and top trending songs in Nigeria for 2018.

This is according to the Google Top Trending Songs of 2018 list released on Wednesday.

The list also includes top trending movies and sports people of 2018.

Davido had four entries on the list of most-searched songs by Nigerians in 2018 while Wizkid had three and Olamide earned two.

Released in October 2018, not a few are surprised that Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ tops the list and the reasons are obvious.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, got people talking with the “Fever” visuals. The music video, produced under the exclusive license of RCA Records, was dominated by explicit sexual scenes and stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.