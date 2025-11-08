Tinubu Bans Sale of FAAN Properties and Approves Major Aviation Upgrades

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive banning the sale or transfer of any property owned by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that lies within or adjacent to airport zones. The move was announced during a briefing by the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, following the latest meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Keyamo explained that the assets are vital national infrastructure. He emphasized that many of these properties house essential staff such as firefighters and air-traffic controllers who must be close to airport grounds. The directive effectively overrides previous plans by former administrations to dispose of these assets.

In parallel, the FEC approved a series of eight major aviation sector initiatives. These include upgrading aeronautical information management systems at Nigeria’s five main international airports, rolling out Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) communication infrastructure, acquiring 15 specialised airport rescue and firefighting vehicles, and constructing a dedicated headquarters for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

For the aviation and infrastructure sectors, the combined announcements signal significant opportunities. Construction firms, technology providers and equipment manufacturers may benefit from contract awards associated with the upgrades. Meanwhile, investors in airports and logistics stand to gain from improved operational efficiency and expanded service hours.

On the regulatory front, the property‐ban move reinforces government control of strategic airport assets. It may also deter speculative real-estate deals around critical aviation zones and align with global standards for airport-owned housing and support facilities.