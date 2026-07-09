DataPro upgrades Dangote Cement’s credit rating to AA+

Key points

DataPro has upgraded Dangote Cement’s long-term credit rating from AA to AA+ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating agency also affirmed the company’s short-term A1 rating, citing strong capacity to meet financial obligations.

The upgrade was driven by stronger earnings, improved operating efficiency, lower finance costs and a stronger balance sheet.

Dangote Cement posted ₦4.31 trillion in revenue and ₦1.53 trillion profit before tax in 2025.

Main story

Dangote Cement Plc has received an upgraded long-term credit rating from DataPro, reflecting stronger financial performance, improved profitability and continued confidence in the company’s ability to meet its financial obligations despite Nigeria’s challenging operating environment.

The technology-driven credit rating agency raised the company’s long-term rating from AA to AA+ and maintained its short-term A1 rating, assigning a Stable Outlook that remains valid until June 16, 2027.

According to DataPro, the latest assessment followed a broad review of the cement manufacturer’s financial health, including its capital structure, earnings, liquidity position, governance standards, regulatory compliance and long-term sustainability.

The agency said Dangote Cement strengthened its financial position during the 2025 financial year, recording revenue of ₦4.31 trillion, a 20 per cent increase from the previous year, while profit before tax more than doubled to ₦1.53 trillion, rising by 109 per cent.

DataPro attributed the improved performance to higher revenue generation, greater operating efficiency, reduced financing costs and a stronger balance sheet, noting that the company continues to benefit from its dominant market position across Nigeria and other African markets.

The agency also highlighted the company’s extensive asset base, established brand and experienced management team as important factors supporting its financial stability and long-term credit quality.

The issues

Credit rating upgrades signal lower lending risk and stronger financial health, making it easier and potentially cheaper for companies to raise capital for expansion. For Dangote Cement, the improved rating reinforces investor confidence at a time when businesses continue to contend with inflation, high borrowing costs and foreign exchange pressures.

What’s being said

“The rating upgrade reflects Dangote Cement Plc’s sustained financial strength, resilient operating performance, and leading market position within Nigeria and across Africa.” — Kehinde Rasheed, Business Development & Client Services Manager, DataPro

What’s next

DataPro said the AA+ rating carries a Stable Outlook, although, in line with international best practice, the assessment has a maximum shelf life of 12 months and will be subject to future review based on the company’s financial performance and operating conditions.

Bottom line

The upgraded AA+ rating reinforces Dangote Cement’s position as one of Africa’s strongest corporate credits, reflecting resilient earnings, solid financial management and sustained leadership in the continent’s cement industry.