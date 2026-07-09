REA partners SUNCECO to boost local solar manufacturing

Key points

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed a Joint Development Agreement with SUNCECO.

The partnership aims to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic solar manufacturing value chain.

The collaboration will support technology transfer, local manufacturing and skills development.

It also aligns with the Federal Government’s renewable energy and industrialisation agenda.

Main story

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with renewable energy company SUNCECO as part of efforts to expand local manufacturing capacity for solar energy technologies in Nigeria.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on developing the country’s domestic renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem, with a focus on producing more solar technologies locally rather than relying heavily on imports.

According to the Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, the partnership is designed to ensure that Nigeria’s energy transition also drives industrial growth by creating manufacturing opportunities alongside expanding electricity access.

He said the collaboration would encourage technology transfer, build local technical capacity, develop skilled manpower and increase domestic production across key renewable energy technologies.

The initiative will cover areas including photovoltaic solar modules, battery energy storage systems, smart energy technologies and electric mobility solutions, with the aim of strengthening Nigeria’s renewable energy value chain.

Aliyu added that the partnership supports the Federal Government’s broader industrialisation strategy by ensuring that more value from the clean energy sector is created within Nigeria while positioning the country as a regional hub for renewable energy manufacturing and innovation.

The issues

Nigeria has expanded investments in renewable energy to improve electricity access, particularly in underserved communities. However, much of the equipment used in the sector is imported. Building local manufacturing capacity could reduce import dependence, create jobs, encourage technology transfer and support the growth of domestic industries linked to the energy transition.

What’s being said

“Beyond deploying clean energy infrastructure, we must also build the industries that manufacture the technologies powering that transition.” — Abba Aliyu, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency

What’s next

The REA and SUNCECO are expected to implement projects under the agreement aimed at developing local manufacturing, expanding technical expertise and increasing the domestic production of renewable energy technologies.

Bottom line

The REA-SUNCECO partnership reflects a shift towards combining renewable energy deployment with industrial development, with the goal of creating local manufacturing capacity and strengthening Nigeria’s clean energy economy.