Dangote unveils plan to sell 10% refinery stake via Pan-African IPO

Key points

Dangote Group to offer 10% stake in refinery through Pan-African IPO in 2026.

Move aimed at raising capital and deepening African investor participation.

Expansion plan targets $40bn investment across refining, fertiliser, and mining.

Main story

The Dangote Group has announced plans to sell a 10 per cent stake in its $20 billion refinery through a Pan-African Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for 2026.

President of the group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this during an event organised by the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., noting that the move is designed to support long-term investments and broaden participation in Africa’s capital markets.

According to him, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will pay dividends to shareholders in dollars after listing, although detailed financial terms of the offering were not disclosed.

Dangote said the company has appointed Stanbic IBTC Capital Ltd., Vetiva Advisory Services Ltd., and FirstCap Ltd. as advisers for the planned IPO.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery, regarded as Africa’s largest, recently reached full operational capacity, positioning it as a major player in global energy markets.

The issues

The planned IPO comes at a time when African economies are seeking to deepen capital markets and attract long-term investment into strategic sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

Despite its size and potential, Nigeria’s refining sector has historically struggled with underperformance, making the success of the Dangote refinery critical to reducing fuel imports and boosting exports.

What’s being said

Aliko Dangote said the share sale forms part of a broader strategy to invest $40 billion over the next five years across refining, fertiliser production, and mining operations across Africa.

He disclosed plans to quadruple fertiliser output, expand refinery capacity, and develop potash and phosphate plants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside copper refining projects in Zambia.

Dangote added that the refinery has benefited from rising global demand, particularly amid supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, and has emerged as a key supplier of jet fuel to Europe.

Also speaking, Alan Gelder of Wood Mackenzie described the refinery as highly profitable, citing strong export performance.

He noted that diesel exports rose to about 79,500 barrels per day in April from 73,600 in March, although gasoline shipments declined significantly over the same period.

What’s next

Preparations for the IPO are expected to intensify, including regulatory approvals, investor roadshows, and valuation processes ahead of the 2026 listing.

Market watchers will also monitor the refinery’s operational performance and global oil market trends, which could influence investor appetite.

Bottom line

The planned IPO marks a significant step in opening up Africa’s largest refinery to investors, with potential to reshape regional energy markets. Its success will depend on investor confidence, market conditions, and sustained operational performance.