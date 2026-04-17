Wike targets 80% FCT budget execution by January 2027

Keypoints

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike expressed confidence that the administration will achieve 80% implementation of its 2026 budget by January 2027.

expressed confidence that the administration will achieve of its 2026 budget by January 2027. The minister assured residents that ongoing projects will not be delayed by political activities surrounding the 2027 general elections.

will not be delayed by political activities surrounding the 2027 general elections. The Airport Road to Kuje Expressway and the first phase of the Kuje to Gwagwalada Road are slated for completion by the end of May 2026.

and the first phase of the are slated for completion by the end of May 2026. The FCTA is currently operating on the 2025 budget (extended to June), while the ₦2.2 trillion 2026 budget awaits National Assembly approval.

(extended to June), while the awaits National Assembly approval. Wike dismissed allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) regarding the targeting of their convention venue, calling them a “search for sympathy.”

Main Story

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has signaled that the countdown to the 2027 general elections will not serve as an excuse for administrative lethargy.

Speaking after a project inspection tour in Abuja on Thursday, Wike set an ambitious target of 80% budget execution by January 2027. He emphasized that while the political calendar is tightening, “people must work and people must eat,” stressing that his administration remains focused on completing tangible infrastructure that improves the lives of residents in the capital.

The minister’s tour highlighted several key transit corridors that have reached advanced stages.

Notably, the strategic link from Airport Road to Kuje is expected to be handed over by May ending, providing a critical bypass that could significantly reduce travel time to the city center.

While the administration is currently utilizing the extended 2025 budget, Wike noted that the 2026 fiscal plan—which includes the dualization of the Kuje–Gwagwalada road—is expected to receive legislative backing once the National Assembly resumes on April 21.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the election-year execution risk; historically, governance in Nigeria slows down as officials shift focus to campaigning, making an 80% implementation target by January 2027 highly optimistic.

Authorities must solve the problem of budgetary transition, as the current overlap between the 2025 extension and the pending 2026 approval could create funding bottlenecks for new project phases.

Furthermore, there is a political-friction risk; allegations from parties like the ADC regarding venue interference suggest that the FCTA’s neutral administrative stance will be under heavy scrutiny as the election nears. To maintain the current pace, the minister must ensure that contractors remain insulated from the “political noise” and that funding remains consistent through the legislative cycle.

What’s Being Said

“We will not stop working because the 2027 election is around the corner… before we get to January, we must have done over 80 per cent,” stated Nyesom Wike .

. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has publicly accused the FCTA of attempting to frustrate its national convention at the Rainbow Event Centre, a claim the minister strongly denies.

What’s Next

The National Assembly is scheduled to resume on April 21, 2026, with the 2026 FCT Appropriation Bill at the top of the legislative agenda.

is scheduled to resume on April 21, 2026, with the 2026 FCT Appropriation Bill at the top of the legislative agenda. A major handover ceremony is anticipated in late May 2026 for the Airport Road to Kuje Expressway, marking a significant milestone for the Tinubu administration’s third year.

is anticipated in late May 2026 for the Airport Road to Kuje Expressway, marking a significant milestone for the Tinubu administration’s third year. Phase two of the Kuje–Gwagwalada dualization is expected to kick off immediately following the 2026 budget approval and the completion of phase one.

is expected to kick off immediately following the 2026 budget approval and the completion of phase one. Monitoring of election activities will likely increase as political parties begin their conventions, testing the FCTA’s ability to maintain urban order amidst partisan events.

Bottom Line

Wike is attempting to break the “election-year slump” by tethering his reputation to a strict January 2027 deadline. For the residents of Abuja, the success of this plan will be measured not in political speeches, but in the kilometers of asphalt completed before the first ballot is cast.