Dangote unveils $2.5bn Namibia fuel storage and regional pipeline project

KEY POINTS

Namibia has inaugurated a $2.5 billion petroleum storage and regional pipeline project in Walvis Bay.

The Dangote Namibia Tank Farm will have a planned storage capacity of 600 million litres of fuel.

The facility will store 360 million litres of diesel and 240 million litres of petrol.

A proposed 1,700-kilometre pipeline network will connect Namibia to inland markets across Southern Africa.

The project is expected to support fuel distribution to Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

MAIN STORY

Namibia has inaugurated a $2.5 billion petroleum storage and regional pipeline project backed by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, in a move aimed at strengthening fuel supplies and expanding petroleum distribution across Southern Africa.

The project, known as the Dangote Namibia Tank Farm and Regional Pipeline Project, is located in Walvis Bay, a port city on Namibia’s west coast.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the investment would expand the country’s petroleum storage capacity, improve fuel security and strengthen supplies to neighbouring countries.

The storage facility is planned to hold 600 million litres of petroleum products, comprising 360 million litres of diesel and 240 million litres of petrol, Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Group, said at the ceremony.

Beyond the storage facility, the project envisages a regional pipeline network spanning approximately 1,700 kilometres to connect Walvis Bay with inland markets in Southern Africa.

Dangote said the proposed pipeline would run from Walvis Bay towards Otjiwarongo, with connections extending northwards towards Rundu and eastwards towards Ghanzi and Francistown in Botswana.

The wider network is intended to serve Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and the southern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

THE ISSUES

The investment places Namibia’s port infrastructure at the centre of a proposed regional fuel distribution network.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Port of Walvis Bay and the country’s established transport corridors gave Namibia an advantage in petroleum distribution and regional trade.

For the countries targeted by the pipeline network, the proposed connections could provide additional routes for receiving petroleum products. However, the project details supplied at the inauguration do not specify construction timelines, financing arrangements or when the pipeline will become operational.

The Namibian president also called for citizens to receive priority in employment opportunities created by the project, followed by other Africans.

The investment comes as Namibia seeks to deepen trade and investment ties with Nigeria, building on longstanding relations that include Nigeria’s support for Namibia’s liberation struggle.

WHAT’S NEXT

The proposed pipeline network is expected to extend beyond Namibia into neighbouring Southern African markets. Its eventual reach will depend on the development of the planned connections and the arrangements required to serve the different countries.

Employment opportunities and the project’s contribution to Namibia’s fuel security will also be important measures of its impact.

BOTTOM LINE

The $2.5 billion project gives Dangote Group a proposed foothold in Namibia’s petroleum storage and regional distribution infrastructure. If completed as planned, the 600-million-litre tank farm and 1,700-kilometre pipeline network could make Walvis Bay a major supply point for fuel markets across Southern Africa.