Bomb threats reported on European passenger flights, aircraft land safely

KEY POINTS

Bomb threats were reported on several passenger flights across Europe on Thursday.

Three aircraft travelling to Sofia, Bulgaria, from Copenhagen, Madrid and London received threats.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw also landed safely at Brussels Airport.

Reports of threats prompted security concerns, although the available information does not confirm whether any explosives were found.

MAIN STORY

Several passenger flights across Europe received bomb threats on Thursday, prompting security concerns as authorities responded to reports involving aircraft travelling to Bulgaria and Belgium.

Bulgarian media reported that three aircraft flying to the capital, Sofia, from Copenhagen, Madrid and London received bomb threats.

Separately, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport after a suspicious report was made concerning the aircraft.

The reports did not provide details about the identity of those behind the threats, the specific security measures taken or whether any explosives were discovered.

THE ISSUES

The incidents raised concerns about aviation security across several European routes. However, the available reports did not establish whether the threats were connected or whether they represented a coordinated operation.

WHAT’S NEXT

Further information is expected from the relevant aviation and security authorities as investigations into the reports continue.