Dangote Refinery To Expand Capacity To 1.4 Million Barrels Per Day

In a significant move set to reshape the global energy landscape, the Dangote Refinery has announced plans to expand its capacity from 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) to an unprecedented 1.4 million bpd.

The announcement was made on Sunday in Lagos by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, during a media briefing attended by key industry figures, including the Chairman of First Bank, Mr. Femi Otedola.

Dangote described the expansion as a monumental step that will make the refinery the largest in the world, surpassing India’s Jamnagar Refinery upon completion.

“We are expanding the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day,” Dangote said. “Once completed, it will become the world’s largest single-train refinery.”

According to him, the construction phase will commence immediately, with about 65,000 workers required for the project—85 percent of whom will be Nigerians.

Power and Quality Upgrades

Dangote further disclosed that the facility’s power generation capacity will double from 500 megawatts (MW) to 1,000 MW to support the expansion and ensure uninterrupted operations.

The refinery is also set to upgrade its output quality to Euro 6 standard fuel, up from the current Euro 5 specification. This improvement aligns with global environmental and efficiency standards, positioning the refinery as a world-class operation.

Stock Market Listing and Economic Impact

The industrialist revealed that the refinery will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2026, allowing Nigerians to become shareholders in one of the country’s most ambitious industrial projects.

Dangote expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support, emphasizing that the expansion will further boost Nigeria’s refining capacity, reduce reliance on fuel imports, and enhance job creation.

“We are deeply grateful to President Tinubu for his encouragement and policies that continue to promote local investments. The expansion is expected to be completed within three years,” he added.

The Dangote Refinery, commissioned in 2023, is already Africa’s largest integrated refining facility. Its expansion to 1.4 million bpd reinforces Nigeria’s ambition to become a major player in global energy production and export.