Bitcoin Slips To US$113,400 While Crypto Market Sees Mixed Signals

Despite an overall increase in the listed-crypto-asset market value of 1.62 % to approximately US $3.83 trillion, the leading digital-asset Bitcoin experienced a setback, falling to around US $113,400 on Sunday as retail-investor sentiment softened, according to trading data from CoinMarketCap.

The drop in Bitcoin’s price outpaced declines in major alternatives such as Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. Bitcoin briefly peaked at an intraday high of US $114,000 before pulling back. Meanwhile, Ether approached a retest of the US $4,100 level. Other cryptocurrencies traded as follows: BNB-USD at US $1,125 (down 0.11 %), XRP-USD at US $2.61 (up 0.06 %), and SOL-USD at US $197.

Liquidation analytics from CoinGlass show disparate outcomes across tokens: for example, XRP traders betting short positions suffered nearly five times more losses than long positions. Of US $5.95 million liquidated in XRP pairs, US $4.77 million were shorts and US $1.18 million were longs — marking a short-to-long wipe-out ratio of 404 %.

On the long-term supply front, Glassnode data reveals approximately 62,000 BTC moved out of inactive (‘cold’) wallets since mid-October — the first significant exodus in the second half of 2025, which typically tightens circulating supply and reduces selling pressure among long-term holders.

Bitcoin’s decline from its early-October all-time high of above US $125,000 brings its current trading price to roughly US $113,550, based on figures from The Block’s Bitcoin Price page.

Although the broader crypto-market cap rose, the divergence in individual asset performance signals ongoing caution among investors. Ether appears to be building a firmer base ahead of a possible recovery phase in November, but the pace of movement remains tentative.

In a marketplace marked by both fear and opportunity, the dynamic between liquidations, wallet-flows and supply constraints offers critical insight into near-term direction. For crypto investors, the current landscape underscores the importance of monitoring both sentiment and on-chain signals rather than relying solely on headline-price action.