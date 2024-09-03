Dangote Refinery To Deliver 25 Million Liters Of Petrol Daily

The Dangote oil refinery is set to supply a total of 25 million liters of petrol to the Nigerian market daily, beginning in September. According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), this supply will be increased to 30 million liters per day from September onwards.

In a brief statement released on Tuesday, the NMDPRA announced that it met with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to discuss and reach a conclusion upon the local supply of crude oil to the Dangote refinery.

“At the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja, NNPCL reached an agreement to commence crude oil sale and supply to Dangote Refinery in local currency.

“The refinery is now poised to supply an initial 25 million litres of PMS into the domestic market this September. And will subsequently increase this amount to 30 million litres daily from October 2024,” the NMDPRA said on its X page.

Report reveals that President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, formally announced that the 650,000-capacity oil refinery in Lagos has commenced petrol production.

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, stated during a live broadcast on Tuesday that the supply of petrol to the Nigerian market will significantly transform the country’s energy landscape.

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the sale of crude oil in naira to local refineries, Dangote acknowledged that many had doubted the feasibility of the $20 billion refinery commencing petrol production. He assured that the refinery’s capacity would not only meet local demands but also cater to the needs of sub-Saharan Africa.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University