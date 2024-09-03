Aurora Tech Awards: Applications Now Open For Women Innovators

Applications for the 2024 Aurora Tech Award for women innovators and entrepreneurs are now open from September 2, 2024, till November 21, 2024.

The award, which is open to women tech entrepreneurs from around the world, offers opportunities to showcase their innovations.

In the last two consecutive years, African innovators have won home the coveted top prize, offering an exciting opportunity for female tech visionaries across Africa to step into the global spotlight and make their mark once again.

This year, the award returns with expanded opportunities, increased financial support, and an ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of women tech leaders.

In recognition of the vital role women play in the tech industry, the prize fund for the award has been significantly increased with new prize distribution as follows: 1st Prize: $30,000; 2nd Prize: $20,000; 3rd Prize: $15,000; 4th Prize: $10,000 and 5th Prize: $10,000.

The application process for the award includes three stages of assessment: longlist, midlist, and shortlist.

After an initial evaluation by venture fund analysts, 100 participants will be selected for a pitching session with fifteen of them to be advanced to the final shortlist.

Aside that, shortlisted participants will also benefit from an enhanced mentoring program offering sessions with leading industry experts. This mentorship will span 2 to 2.5 months and will provide critical insights and guidance to help participants refine their projects and implement strategic changes.

To be eligible to participate, women entrepreneurs must meet the following criteria and these include ownership or co-ownership of a startup, the startup should have received funding or seed round less than or equivalent of $4million, startup must be 5 years or less, and a minimum viable product to showcase.

Speaking on the new development, Operations Excellence and Sustainability Director at inDrive, Asya Vildtstated that the company remains committed to women’s empowerment adding that supporting women in tech isn’t just about leveling the playing field but about unlocking the full potential of innovation.

“Women entrepreneurs bring fresh perspectives that are essential for solving today’s complex problems. At inDrive, we are committed to creating opportunities that empower women to lead in technology, as their success drives positive change across industries and communities. The Aurora Tech Award reflects our belief in the power of diverse leadership to shape a better, more sustainable future,” Vildt said.

Folake Owodunni, 1st prize winner of the 2024 Aurora Tech Award and founder of Emergency Response Africa in Nigeria, emphasized the importance of this platform, stating, “I don’t dwell on whether it’s because I’m a woman, or because of my color, or simply personal dislike.

“As entrepreneurs, we build resilience. We optimize for those who understand or align with us in some way. They don’t have to agree with everything, but at least there’s common ground”.

Also commenting, 3rd prize winner of the 2024 Aurora Tech Award and Founder of Deaftronics in Botswana, Sarah Phiri-Molema said winning the Aurora Tech Award has truly accelerated the company’s development and opened new doors.

“We participated in various other competitions, increased our visibility, especially outside our home country, and attracted the attention of international investors and potential partners.”

The Aurora Tech Award was established in 2020 to recognize and empower women founders of IT startups who are driving innovation and breaking down barriers. Both finalists and winners of the award will be announced between March and May 2025. Interested applicants can submit their entries through the Aurora Tech Award website at https://www.auroratechaward.com/