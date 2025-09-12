Dangote Refinery To Begin Free Fuel Distribution, Cuts Petrol Price To N841 per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to commence its highly anticipated free fuel distribution initiative on Monday, alongside a downward adjustment in petrol pump prices.

A statement by the Group’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, confirmed that the programme will be rolled out in phases, beginning with Lagos, Abuja, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, Edo States, and other parts of the South-West.

Under the revised pricing framework, petrol will retail at N841 per litre in Lagos and the South-West, while consumers in Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, and Delta States will purchase the product at N851 per litre. The company noted that the price cut would take effect simultaneously with the launch of the free distribution scheme.

“The distribution programme officially kicks off on Monday, starting with key states and the Federal Capital Territory,” Chiejina said, adding that logistics have been strengthened with the arrival of over 1,000 trucks to facilitate smooth delivery.

The initiative, initially scheduled for August, was postponed due to supply chain disruptions in China. Dangote explained that more states will be incorporated into the scheme as additional trucks arrive in the country.

In a related development, the refinery confirmed the rollout of a large fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks to enhance efficiency and cut logistics costs across its domestic fuel distribution chain.

“Even though CNG prices doubled just last week, our plan to deploy 10,000 CNG trucks this year remains on course,” the company stated.

Industry stakeholders view the twin move of fuel distribution and price cuts as a significant step toward easing the burden on consumers and stabilizing Nigeria’s energy supply.