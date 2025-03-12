Dangote Refinery Boosts Crude Imports Amid Talks On Naira-For-Crude Deal

The Dangote Refinery is ramping up crude imports from international suppliers as it increases production, following the expiration of the Naira-for-Crude deal with the federal government.

Recent reports indicate that the 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery, which is reshaping West Africa’s energy landscape, has been sourcing crude from the United States, Angola, and Algeria.

Since the start of the month, the refinery has taken in over three million barrels of American crude, alongside shipments from Angola and Algeria. Analysts at Energy Aspects Ltd. estimate that crude deliveries to Dangote have averaged 450,000 bpd in the past two weeks, up from 380,000 bpd recorded in January and February.

“Our satellite monitoring shows a recent draw in crude stocks at the refinery, indicating an increase in processing activity,” said Randy Hurburun, a senior refinery analyst at Energy Aspects.

Once fully operational, the refinery is expected to process 650,000 bpd, making it Africa’s largest refinery and surpassing any single facility in Europe. Its growing output has already helped reduce Nigeria’s crude surplus and cut reliance on fuel imports.Despite increasing overseas purchases, Dangote Refinery remains heavily dependent on Nigerian crude, having received over ten million barrels of local feedstock last month, according