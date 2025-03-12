Lawmakers Move To Establish Federal College Of Entrepreneurship In Abia

The House of Representatives has advanced plans to establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North, Abia State.

A bill seeking to create the institution passed its second reading during Tuesday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North, Abia State, to Provide Full-time Courses, Teaching, Instruction, and Training in Technology, Applied Science, Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, and Management; and for Related Matters,” aims to equip Nigerian youths with practical skills necessary for self-reliance and job creation.

Sponsor of the bill, Hon. Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, highlighted the rising youth unemployment rate in Nigeria, stressing the need to reduce the country’s overdependence on white-collar jobs. He underscored the importance of entrepreneurial education and vocational training in addressing this challenge.

“The creation of this institution will empower young Nigerians with the skills required to establish businesses and drive innovation, It will not only provide opportunities for self-employment but also strengthen local industries, reduce poverty, and enhance national productivity. Onwusibe said. “

He explained that Ntigha’s strategic location, with close access to major commercial hubs in the Southeast, makes it an ideal site for the proposed institution. The college will offer specialised training in agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and digital innovation—aligning with Nigeria’s broader economic diversification agenda.

“This initiative will catalyze economic growth and sustainable development. Similar institutions have transformed economies globally, and Nigeria must not be left behind.” Onwusibe added.

The House is expected to deliberate further on the bill before it proceeds to the committee stage.