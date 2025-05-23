Dangote Refinery Announces ₦15 Nationwide Reduction In Petrol Prices

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a nationwide reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), with new rates now ranging between ₦875 and ₦905 per litre, depending on the region.

The updated price structure represents a ₦15 cut across all locations and affiliated retail outlets and was confirmed through an official announcement posted on the refinery’s social media platforms on Thursday. The price adjustment applies to all major fuel marketers in partnership with the refinery, including MRS, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy.

Previously, petrol retailed at ₦890 per litre in Lagos and up to ₦920 per litre in the North-East and South-South regions. Under the revised pricing, Lagos residents will now pay ₦875 per litre, while customers in the North-East and South-South will pay ₦905 per litre.

A regional breakdown of the new pump prices is as follows:

Lagos – ₦875

– ₦875 South-West – ₦885

– ₦885 North-West & North-Central – ₦895

– ₦895 South-East & South-South – ₦905

– ₦905 North-East – ₦905

The company urged consumers to purchase fuel exclusively from approved partner stations and encouraged Nigerians to report any cases of non-compliance via its customer service hotlines: +234 707 470 2099 and +234 707 470 2100.

“Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly,” the refinery stated in its announcement.

The latest reduction follows the reinstatement of a refund benefit policy extended to marketers earlier in the week. It also comes amid a rise in petrol importation by independent marketers, with reports indicating that over 496 million litres of petrol were discharged at various depots nationwide between May 11 and 20, 2025.

Earlier this week, the 650,000 barrels-per-day Lekki-based facility attributed its ability to reduce petrol prices to a naira-for-crude supply deal, which it says helps lower input costs.

In a statement signed by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the company reiterated its commitment to maintaining affordable and stable petrol prices despite volatility in global crude oil markets.

“This decision reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting the Nigerian economy and reducing the burden on consumers by ensuring price stability at the pump,” the statement concluded.