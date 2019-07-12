Dangote, Otedola Promise Super Eagles $75,000 per Goal

Pledge $75,000 per goal

Two business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola, yesterday promised the Super Eagles $75,000 per goal they score in their remaining matches in the ongoing African Nations Cup.

The Super Eagles had defeated, on Wednesday, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by two goals to one in the quarter-final stage of the competition to move into the semi-final stage.

The team will now confront Algeria on Sunday in the semi-final.

While Dangote pledged $50,000 for every goal in their remaining two matches at the championship, Otedola promised $25,000.

Both businessmen spoke on phone during the visit of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, to the team at their hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

They urged the players to redouble their efforts in order to cross the semi final stage on Sunday.

Dangote is the President of Dangote Group and is ranked as the richest person of African descent in the world. The Dangote Group has interests in various commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.

Otedola, Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, has recently been involved in a number of interventions for ailing former Nigerian international players, including 1980 AFCON winning team captain, Christian Chukwu, and goalkeeper Peter Fregene.

Further words of encouragement came from President Muhammadu Buhari following Wednesday night’s victory, with the President urging “the team and their handlers to be focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.”

Source: THISDAY